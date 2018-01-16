16 January 2018

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Attorney General Drops Charges Against 528 Suspects

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Abebe Woldegiorgis

Federal Attorney General announced that it has dropped charges against 528 suspects in the first round.Speaking at a press conference yesterday, Attorney General Getachew Ambaye told journalists that among those who are going to be released, 115 are federal detainees and the rest are from the SNNP State.He also noted that the suspects would be freed as of Wednesday having reoriented about the current political development of the nation.

According to him, the convicted individuals would be freed fulfilling the pardon's requirements in two months' time.

Eligible for pardon are those who were not convicted of killings and causing serious injuries to people apart from not having direct role in causing damage to economic infrastructures, he added.

Moreover, those who didn't have key role to destroy the constitutional order would be released.

It is to be recalled that heads of the four member parties of EPRDF have taken decisions to pardon some convicted politicians and individuals to build national consensus and widen the political space.

Ethiopia

Govt to Free 528 People Arrested During Protests

Ethiopia's top prosecutor said Monday that charges against 528 prisoners detained in connection with anti-government… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.