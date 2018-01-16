Ethiopia: Attorney General Drops Charges Against 528 Suspects

Federal Attorney General announced that it has dropped charges against 528 suspects in the first round.Speaking at a press conference yesterday, Attorney General Getachew Ambaye told journalists that among those who are going to be released, 115 are federal detainees and the rest are from the SNNP State.He also noted that the suspects would be freed as of Wednesday having reoriented about the current political development of the nation.

According to him, the convicted individuals would be freed fulfilling the pardon's requirements in two months' time.

Eligible for pardon are those who were not convicted of killings and causing serious injuries to people apart from not having direct role in causing damage to economic infrastructures, he added.

Moreover, those who didn't have key role to destroy the constitutional order would be released.

It is to be recalled that heads of the four member parties of EPRDF have taken decisions to pardon some convicted politicians and individuals to build national consensus and widen the political space.