Ethiopia: Praiseworthy Agricultural Shift

History has it that Ethiopia's agriculture had for over 7000 years heavily relied on outmoded and animal-drawn tillage implements. Plowing tools like hoes, yoke, plow shaft, plowshare and beam are but to mention a few. The farming methods were leaning solely on traditional cutting, harvesting, winnowing and threshing duties. The role of these antediluvian tools as well as farming and harvesting techniques in boosting product and productivity to render the country self-sufficient in food as well as ensuring its growth and development is minimal.

Product and productivity could increase through the utilization of better technologies, improved seeds, finer animal breeds and appropriate inputs like fertilizers in the right mix. Also, using gadgets helpful for efficient sowing, threshing and winnowing could boost product and productivity. Bringing into play modern granaries could as well contributes a lot to the same end.

For instance, when it is sown broadcast or haphazardly, Teff obligates from 30 to 50 kilogram of seed per hectare. It creates unhealthy growth of crops and rivalry among them. The conspiracy of these factors results in the reduction of yields.

But when Teff is sown in a row, apart from enhancing productivity, it is possible to bring down the amount of required seed to 5 kilogram per hectare. This approach helps manage the space between one crop to its neighbor and to what depth the seed is planted. The technique as well helps to control the amount of fertilizer to be used. Moreover, helping a conspicuous economic utilization of seminal-seeds it allows the quickening of tasks.

In a similar fashion, adopting better post-harvest technologies, it is possible to downsize and gradually parry post harvest losses the country incurs. Aside from this, such adoption will enable farmers to come up with quality yields that afford them handsome returns. Yields that could elbow their ways through the global market.

In short, breaking a path in the crop value chain the flexing of muscles in the agricultural mechanization could create a springboard to catapult Ethiopia's agriculture that heavily relies on small-scale farming. A farming system that is divorced from such trend entails drudge. It also squanders farmers' energy and time. As threshing is conducted on manure smeared land, yields will be deficient in quality.

Using better and advantageous technologies on smallholder farms, the following benefits could be gained.

--> Boosting productivity, downsizing the amount of seminal seed and fertilizers used and embracing sowing in a row.

-->Managing time for sowing, handling daily routines and tackling post-harvest tasks.

-->Slashing down the amount of crops that lay waste in the course of threshing conducted in traditional ways.

-->Buoying up the income of smallholder farmers by improving the quality of smallholder farmers' yields .

A few years back the Ethiopian government had taken conspicuous measures to bump up agricultural product and productivity. Among these measures the coming to life of the Agriculture Transformation Agency (ATA) in 2011 (According act number198/200) is a case in point.

The Agency generates troubleshooting solutions pertaining to bottlenecks apparent in system and value chains. In its system program, the Agency prioritizes the handling of seeds, oil fertility and cooperatives. It as well focuses on input markets. When it comes to value chain, it works on Teff, maize, wheat and grains.

Accordingly, the Agency kick started tasks with the then Ministry of Agriculture, federal and state agriculture bureaus, nongovernmental organizations as well as federal and state research institutions. In collaboration with such stakeholders, the Agency carries out outreach services in technology, organize field tours to demonstration sites, releases information that promote the sinking in of education and technology. It as well backs up and helps the conduct of events like farmers festival. Specially, popularizing best and profitable technologies and demonstrating their effectiveness the Agency, together with partners, sees to their wider dissemination.

To render the Agency's various value chains suitable and profitable, it has been introducing different sowing and trashing technologies. The technology selection work is conducted using strong selection criteria. For instance, the following factors could be enumerated.

Checking the machines' threshing power per hour. Their ability to thresh more than one input simultaneously. Their capability to come up with quality Teff yields. Regarding these tasks, the Agency collaborates with the Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources and research institutions in the field.

The following are among the tasks the Agency has been accomplishing together with partners.

1) Spreading improved crop varieties

Jointly with the Ministry of Agriculture and Natural resources, the Agency plays a key role in improving the supply of improved crop varieties by extending a helping hand to the right stakeholders.

Moreover it bolsters researches on improved varieties so that such varieties become easily accessible in local markets. For instance, it has seen to the setting in motion of a system that helps monitor the distribution of Kuncho Teff in accordance with the topography. It as well encourages the importation of improved crop varieties and select seeds on top of promoting awareness deepening works collaborating with MOANR and state agriculture bureaus.

2) Improved agricultural techniques

Based on the go ahead it got from the promising result of its initial stage, preparing farmers demonstration sites on major Teff growing areas, it has been showcasing to farmers how to boost yields .It works with partners to ensure such trends get credence among farmers.

3)Disseminating pre and post harvest technologies

Aligning its objectives with agricultural mechanization, the Agency works with pertinent stakeholders to bump up productivity.

*The dispatching of private-institutions-produced gadgets for row sowing to targeted areas.

*It encourages and supports the production and dissemination of multi-pronged threshing machines that ensure quality products and slashes down post harvest losses thereby doing away with animals-based threshing machines to ensure quality of yields.

So far, in its effort towards catalyzing these activities and reinforcing implementation activities, the Agency has been doing its level best deploying technical experts and giving training and financial support to representative development agents. The objective of the Agency is contributing a brick towards letting Ethiopia become a middle income country by 2025.

(Adopted From MOA Publication,Modern Agriculture)