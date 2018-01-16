TANZANIA's top seeded lady golfer, Madina Iddi is in final preparations to turn golf pro after a sky-high success at the amateur level.

Her focus, as she told the 'Daily News' yesterday, is to turn golf pro in 2019, a situation that will make her first Tanzania ladies at the paid rank. Madina, from Arusha Gymkhana Club (AGC) said from Arusha yesterday that she has been thinking of joining professional golf for a while and now she has made her mind clear that next year could be the perfect timing.

She said she sees bright future which she said forced her to make the decision to join. "I used to think about turning pro since last year, though it was difficult to make such a decision. To be honest I didn't, in the beginning see bright future in that, I chose to stick to amateur level as many ladies do.

"But the current situation has lured me to change that mindset that put professional golf as men's domain. I have seen today that many ladies play in professional golf events and they pay them well. This has motivated me too," she said.

"I think If God wishes, I will officially start in 2019. I will use this year to prepare myself for the life-time change in my golf career,"she said. Madina added that it is good to see men's pros allow ladies in their events as the East African region is yet to establish enough lady golfers who can stage their own events.

However, Madina said that she will use her time wisely to sharpen her golf skills so that she can compete effectively as a pro.

Madina, who was the national ladies golf team captain, said that everything is possible, but to hit the desired success, she needs sponsors to take care of her career in and outside the country.

Among the venues she longs to play include the Ladies Open tournament of South Africa.