Tanzania: Cattle Prices, Supply At Pugu Market Decline

PRICE and supply of cattle at Pugu auction registered a decline on the first and second week of January but did not have impact on the retail businesses in the city.

According to statistics from the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, the week ended January 14, saw a 7.1 fall of weekly cattle supply to 6,447 from 6,937 of the previous week and 7,245 of the last week of December 2017.

The prices of mature female cattle grade two (G2) declined to 757,000/- compared to 781,000/- of the previous session, representing 3.1 per cent change. Similarly, the prices for grade two (G3) female cattle recorded a 0.8 per cent fall to 617,000/- compared to 622,000 of the previous market.

The prices for mature cattle male grade (G2) decreased to 880,500/- from 900,000/- in the week under review recorded in the previous period, representing a 2.2 per cent change.

The prices of the male cattle grade (G3) declined to 685,000/- from 764,000/- of the preceding session which is 10.3 per cent rise. Some of the regions where most of the cattle came from were Arusha, Mwanza, Shinyanga, Kagera, Dodoma, Singida, Mbeya, Musoma and Tabora.

Meanwhile, the weekly average sales of goats at the market decreased to 2,933 from 3,556 which is equivalent to 17.5 per cent change of the previous period. The prices for mature female goat grade two (2) registered 6.3 per cent change to 85,000/- from 80,000/- of the previous week.

The prices for female goats grade three (3) declined to 55,000/- from 60,000/-, which is 8.3 per cent fall.

Mature male goats grade three saw its prices declining to 55,000/- from 60,000/- representing 8.3 per cent change while the prices for male goats grade three declined by 4.4 per cent to 76,000/- from 80,000/- of the preceding session