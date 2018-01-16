South Africa: Ramaphosa Must Ensure Borders Are Put On High Alert As Guptas Are a Flight Risk

press release

The Democratic Alliance calls on Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa to take action today to ensure that borders and airports are put on alert in order to stop the Gupta family from trying to flee the country ahead of their reported imminent arrests. We should not allow them to leave South Africa, and certainly not with the assistance of government, like Omar al-Bashir was allowed to do.

Following reports that warrants of arrest are being prepared for at least one Gupta brother as well as a high-ranking politician, our borders should be urgently secured to prevent the Guptas from slipping through the net. It is unlikely that the Gupta family will sit and wait for their arrest. There is a strong possibility that they will attempt to flee the country, if they have not done so already.

Therefore, Ramaphosa should today confirm with Home Affairs Minister, Ayanda Dlodlo, whether the Guptas are still in the country and if so, must put all borders and airports on high alert as they are a flight risk.

Ramaphosa must ascertain from Minister Dlodlo the following without delay:

Determine the whereabouts of the persons for whom the warrants of arrest have been reportedly been issued;

Ensure that all exit points from South Africa are supplied with copies of the relevant arrest warrants;

Ensure that all exit points from South Africa are placed on high alert and instructed to execute arrest warrants on sight.

It is no secret that President Zuma is deeply compromised and implicated in this matter through his well-known relationship with the Guptas - and their joint State Capture efforts. When the President is compromised and unable to act in an impartial manner, the Deputy President as second in command, ought to take action in the best interests of the country,

This was highlighted by the Western Cape High Court last year, when the court ordered that the Deputy President must appoint the new National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) as the President was compromised. The court said, on the facts at hand, it was "incongruous that, under those circumstances, President Zuma should be seen to be appointing an NDPP, since his conflict, both actual and perceived, is self-evident" and that "as long as the incumbent president is in office, the deputy president is responsible for decisions relating to the appointment, suspension or removal of the NDPP".

The Deputy President has been extremely vocal in condemning State Capture and corruption. Therefore, as Deputy President of the country - and second in charge - Ramaphosa must act without delay.

The Guptas, along with President Zuma, must have their day in court for their role in the capture of the state. We call on South Africans who have information in this regard to come forward and alert the authorities on the whereabouts of the Guptas.

Mmusi Maimane

Leader of the Democratic Alliance