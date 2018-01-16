16 January 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Modack to Be Charged in Murder Case, Court Hears

Tagged:

Related Topics

Suspected underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack is set to be charged in connection with the murder of a bouncer, a police officer investigating clashes in clubs around Cape Town testified during Modack's bail application.

Modack and his four co-accused now also face eight charges of extortion and one of intimidation. Previously they had faced one charge of extortion.

Police officer Charl Kinnear said Modack and another accused in the case, Jacques Cronje, were to be charged in connection with the murder of a bouncer at Cubana, in Green Point, on December 3, 2017.

The Congolese bouncer was stabbed to death in the incident.

Kinnear testified on Tuesday that this happened simply because Modack and Cronje were denied a table at the establishment.

He also testified that Modack planned to flee the country.

Links to senior police officers

"We received information from a reliable source that [Modack] intends to evade trial, he's already indicated when released on bail he will leave the country and not return," Kinnear said.

He testified that it would not matter if Modack's passport and travel documents were confiscated because he was resourceful and would likely get others.

Modack is accused alongside Colin Booysen - the brother of alleged Sexy Boys gang boss Jerome Booysen - Cronje, Ashley Fields and Carl Lakay.

They face extortion charges relating to nightclub security.The bail application was expected to have continued on Thursday last week, however Kinnear had been booked off sick.

About two weeks ago Kinnear testified about Modack's apparent ties to two senior Western Cape police officers.

Kinnear, at the time, also testified about allegations that Modack wanted controversial businessmen Mark Lifman and Jerome Booysen murdered.

Source: News24

South Africa

Ramaphosa Should End the Presidential Merry-Go-Round

The large majority of South Africans, including members of the governing African National Congress (ANC), will be glad… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.