South Africa: Bavuma Released From Proteas Squad

Temba Bavuma has been released from the Proteas Test squad and will return to the Cape Cobras for One Day Cup duty.

Bavuma has not featured in this Indian Test series so far, losing his place due to AB de Villiers' return to five-day cricket and Faf du Plessis' recovery from injury after the Boxing Day Test against Zimbabwe.

Bavuma will play for the Cobras on Wednesday when they take on the Knights at Newlands.

With the third Test in Johannesburg starting on January 24, Bavuma is also likely to turn out for his franchise on Friday when they host the Highveld Lions in Paarl.

With Quinton de Kock seriously out of form at No 6 in the South African top order, a Bavuma return for the Wanderers Test might not be out of the question.

The wicket there is expected to be incredibly green, and the selectors might be tempted to go in with an extra batsman at the expense of a spinner.

Bavuma was considered largely unlucky to have lost his place in the Test side, but somebody had to go and the nuggety right-hander's numbers made it an easy decision.

His only Test century came against England at Newlands back in January 2016 and since then, despite playing a number of crucial innings for his side, Bavuma has not been able to cash in and score big runs.

He has played in 27 Tests, averaging 33.13 .

Andile Phehlukwayo, Duanne Olivier and Chris Morris were all released to their respective franchises last Saturday.

