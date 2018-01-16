16 January 2018

South Africa: Morkel Squashes Latest Kolpak Link

Proteas speedster Morne Morkel has squashed the latest report to emerge linking him to a possible Kolpak deal.

When Ottis Gibson was named coach of the national side towards the end of last year, the lanky 33-year-old was open about the possibility of leaving South Africa if he wasn't in Gibson's plans for the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

Conversations between coach and player have since taken place, and it seems Morkel knows where he stands.

He is, after all, in the form of his life and a major asset to this Proteas team in all formats.

But a report on Monday that surfaced in an Indian publication, the Mumbai Mirror, suggested that a move abroad was very much on the cards.

The article quoted Morkel's father, Albert Morkel, as saying that a move to England was likely if Morkel ever felt that his place in the Proteas set-up was being threatened.

But, when asked about the report in Monday's post-day press conference, Morkel reaffirmed his commitment to the national cause.

"There are still a lot of goals I want to achieve with the Proteas," he said.

"There is no truth to that."

It was a little over a year ago when a teary Kyle Abbott sat in front of a large media gathering in Cape Town and announced that he would be taking up a Kolpak deal with Hampshire.

