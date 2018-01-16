South Africa: Sentencing of Bredasdorp Teen's Killer Postponed

The sentencing proceedings for the man found guilty of the kidnap, murder and rape of Bredasdorp teen Elda Jaftha were postponed on Tuesday to arrange for a witness to travel from Bredasdorp to testify during pre-sentencing arguments.

"The only option available is for us to postpone until tomorrow morning," said Acting Judge Feziwe Renqe.

Gift Sibondo was already in court, waiting in the dock in his Billabong T-shirt and Nike puffa jacket.

On Monday, Renqe found him guilty of the kidnap, rape and murder of the child with whom he claimed to be having a "love relationship".

The 15-year-old was found dead under Sibondo's bed in Bredasdorp on Sunday, May 31, 2015.

She was last seen by passersby and a neighbour, slung over his shoulder on Friday, May 29, 2015.

Sibondo said he had found her drunk on a soccer field, and had tended to her with a hot towel in his room while she was in this alcohol-induced "faint".

Renqe, however, ruled that Jaftha had died because he had severely assaulted her.

He had also taken the teen with him to Limpopo and towns in the Western Cape, without her mother's permission, and had had sex with her.

She was under 16 and he was in his late twenties at the time.

