16 January 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: No Funds to Train 700 Gauteng Nurses

Tagged:

Related Topics

Poor planning and the ongoing health budget crisis will see 700 nurses unable to start their first year of nursing training, DA Gauteng health spokesperson Jack Bloom said on Tuesday.

"It is unacceptable that nurse training is disrupted and delayed for students who qualified after a rigorous selection process," Bloom said.

Bloom said he sympathised with "angry students" who gathered outside the Chris Hani Baragwanath and Ann Latsky nursing colleges on Monday.

SG Lourens nursing college was also affected by the crisis.

He added that Gauteng health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa should apologise for what he termed a "bungle" and that she should announce a date for the start of nursing classes as soon as possible.

First-year classes 'postponed'

On Tuesday morning, Gauteng health department spokesperson Lesemang Matuka said, currently, the department could not afford to start the programme at the colleges.

"Because of the financial situation, we are looking at postponing the starting for first years only. We will certainly in the beginning of the financial year ensure that the students who already went through the screening are indeed part of the first-year group that we are taking," Ramokgopa said on Monday.

She said there was no way that the department would not take in first-year students.

"It is just the matter of making sure that by the time we take them that there are finances to make sure that we are able to pay [for] their bursaries, accommodation and training material," she said.

She said there was no need to be concerned and that a date for the start of the first-year class would be announced soon.

According to Ramokgopa, about 1 000 nurses leave the healthcare service every year.

Source: News24

South Africa

Ramaphosa Should End the Presidential Merry-Go-Round

The large majority of South Africans, including members of the governing African National Congress (ANC), will be glad… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.