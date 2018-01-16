16 January 2018

South Africa: Cobras Will Not Write Off the Knights

Cape Cobras coach Ashwell Prince will not be taking the Knights lightly when the two meet in their latest One-Day Cup assignment at Newlands in Cape Town on Wednesday.

The hosts are one of the form teams in the competition after winning four out of their six games thus far to sit third - but the last-placed visitors are struggling.

They are without a win in the first five games and need to turn the tables quickly if they want to try and reach the semi-finals.

"They still have some dangerous players and match-winners in their team, so there's no easy teams," Prince reiterated. "Anyone can beat anyone in this competition and it's the same with the Knights.

"We'll assess them and see where we can pick holes in their team and try and expose that."

The Cobras are coming off a relatively good period where they twice beat the Titans, but also lost to the top-of-the-table Dolphins.

They just-about scraped over the line in their last outing against the champions, but Prince was pleased to have secured the points from that clash.

"We were happy with the result and with the four points, we had a discussion after the game and I guess in the end it could have been more comfortable," he said.

"We made it a little bit difficult for ourselves after having the opportunity to close the game out at seven or eight down.

"But on the other hand others may have thought we were dead and buried at seven or eight down and we showed good fight to go on and win the game."

The Knights have remarkably tied two of their five games and lost the other three.

Their biggest problem seems to be a lack of cohesion in terms of the different disciplines - one department always seems to be letting them down.

However, coach Nicky Boje remains optimistic.

"We still feel that we're doing certain things right and we're not far away," he said. "We feel we're in it still, I mean two ties in a week is unheard of, so we're positive.

And even though they are last on the table, their coach is remaining positive.

"We believe and we're not going to give up," he adds. "You just can't do that. If you look at how the results have been going in the last couple of rounds, it almost feels that anyone can beat anyone and we know that."

Play gets underway on Wednesday at 13:30.

