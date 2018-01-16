16 January 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Delhi-Bound Kenya 'Hit Squad' Begin Earnest Training

By Richard Mwangi

Kenya's national boxing team will start training Tuesday at the Kenya Police Deport, Mathare ahead of their tour to India.

Boxing Association of Kenya (BAK) president, John Kameta, said that the pugilists will be coached by Patrick Maina in preparation for the inaugural India Open International Boxing Tournament that will be held from January 28 to February 1 in Delhi.

The team will leave for the Indian capital city on January 25. Kameta said: "We will send a squad of 10 male and four female pugilists to Delhi, to compete in the championship.

All the boys who won in the 10 weight categories (from light flyweight to super heavyweight) at the national trials in Nairobi on January 6 will represent the country in Delhi. The women's team will be named in due course."

Kameta reiterated that the performance in India will determine the boxers to represent the country in the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, Australia, in April.

Kenya Defence Forces has contributed the bulk of boxers to the squad, five in total, with Nick Abaka the best known.

