16 January 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Parliament Welcomes Selebano Resignation

Parliament has welcomed the resignation of suspended head of Gauteng's Department of Health, Dr Barney Selebano.

"The call the committee made for accountability against those responsible for the Esidimeni tragedy remains. All necessary disciplinary and legal processes must continue and reach their natural conclusion," Cathy Dlamini, chairperson of Parliament's select committee on social services, said in a statement.

The committee said in a statement that the healing process of bereaved families would come to an end once those responsible for the tragedy were held accountable.

Committee spokesperson Malatswa Molepo said the full implementation of recommendations made by the Office of Health Standards Compliance would ensure that the country did not experience a similar tragedy again.

Molepo added that it was concerning that Selebano resigned before an internal disciplinary case was concluded. Gauteng health spokesperson, Lesemang Matuka confirmed to News24 on Tuesday that Selebano had resigned with immediate effect on Monday.

He was one of several health officials identified as being responsible for the transfer of mentally ill patients from Life Esidimeni facilities to unlicensed NGOs.

The move resulted in at least 143 deaths. In December, Selebano testified at the Life Esidimeni arbitration hearing in Johannesburg and took full responsibility. "We did things wrong by not heeding to advice, by not listening to other people.

"I take accountability. It happened under my watch. There is no way that, if you are a leader and something happens, and then you suddenly want to walk away from it," he said at the time.

Source: News24

South Africa

