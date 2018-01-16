Liberia: Orange Megaprize Winner Drives Away in U.S.$35,000 Vehicle

Twenty-five winners of the "With Orange, Christmas Starts in October" campaign have hailed the company as being "... a truly transformative corporation working to transform the lives of Liberians." The winners made the assertions at a major press conference held on the headquarters of Orange Liberia on Thursday. The press conference was held to not only reveal the final winners of the Christmas start in October campaign, but also showcased all twenty-five individuals who had won prizes in various categories.

Since the launch of the campaign, Orange has awarded a total of five brand new vehicles (two Renault Logan, two Ford Figo and one Toyota Rav 4), ten Hero motorbikes and ten smartphones to its subscribers. The twenty-five winners were symbolic of the 25 days leading up to Christmas in December.

Presenting the prizes to the winner of a brand-new hero motorbike and the mega winner of the 4×4 Toyota Rav 4 were the Chief Sales Officer Mr. Isaac Muthama and Chief Executive Officer of Orange Mr. Mamadou Coulibaly who both jointly congratulated the two winners. Mr. Muthama congratulated the winners on behalf of Orange and encouraged Liberians who were not yet a part of the Orange family to do so noting that the company had plans to roll out even more exciting new offers in 2018. "There are more great things to come." Said Mr. Muthama, "we are putting a lot of investments into e-recharge, our Orange Money platform and increasing our sites across the country."

Receiving their awards both winners expressed excitement and said that they felt that their prize winnings were "a gift from God." The winner of the motorbike Madam Annie Zizivilily told the audience that she had been fasting and praying for God to make an impact on her life. Said Madam Zizivilily: "it is clear to me today that blessings comes in so many ways. I have been praying to God to help, and this just shows that God can help in so many ways, because I never expected the help I needed to change my life would come from Orange."

The grand prize winner of the Toyota Rav 4, Mr. Sherman T Gbye of the Doe community in Monrovia also termed his win as a true blessing. Said Mr. Gbye: "I always thought that it was impossible to become a winner of some of these fabulous prizes. I never one day in my life imagined I'd win anything from any GSM company." He went on to encourage Liberians to subscribe to Orange noting: "Orange can change your life just like how Orange has change my life and made me a car owner"

Before the prize awards, Corporate Communications Strategist Dr. Kimmie Weeks pointed out that the Christmas Starts in October Campaign was one of many innovative promotions that Orange had rolled out for its subscribers in 2017. Dr. Weeks said: "We not only had a very successful rebranding program in 2017, but also immediately strived to offer a wide range of products and services to match the needs of our more than one million subscribers." Following him, Chief Marketing Officer Mr. Noel Chateau commented on the company's plan for 2018.

Mr. Chateau detailed a wide range of exciting new programs and services that Orange would offer its subscribers in 2018. "We are starting the new year with the motto 'reaching new horizons together' and we want all of you to know that with Orange, only the sky is the limit." Mr. Chateau elaborated that Orange would bring not only new promotions but increased 4G-LTE coverage, a wide range of new affordable devices to put a smartphone in the hand of everyone, innovative mobile money services, and widespread popularization of e-recharge.

At the close of the press conference, The Liberian National Lotteries Authority, applauded the transparency of the prizes stating that the entire process had been completely transparent.

Orange is expected to have a significant impact on the Liberian telecommunications landscape in 2018 and a recent survey shows that Orange subscribers are satisfied with the network while Liberians in general are rating the products and services offered by Orange as the best in Liberia.