Suspected underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack, who is expected to also be charged with murder soon, was wearing a jacket with an ANC logo on it when he appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

Last week News24 reported exclusively that Modack was connected to President Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane.

News24 has published a photograph of the two of them sitting at a table in a hotel.

It is understood they were photographed in October 2017.

In September last year, during an exclusive interview with News24, Modack said he looked after Duduzane when he was in Cape Town.

The jacket Modack wore on Tuesday was deep blue with a slight sheen and had an ANC logo on the left.

Modack is accused alongside Colin Booysen - the brother of alleged Sexy Boys gang boss Jerome Booysen - Jacques Cronje, Ashley Fields, and Carl Lakay.

They face extortion charges relating to nightclub security.

On Tuesday, the investigating officer in the matter, Charl Kinnear, testified that Modack and Cronje were to be charged in connection with the murder of a bouncer soon.

The bouncer was killed on December 3 at Cubana in Green Point, Cape Town.

Source: News24

South Africa

