16 January 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Court Dismisses Evan's Suit Challenging Continued Detention

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
Chukwudi Dumeme Onuamadike (Evans) speaking to journalists when he was paraded by the Nigerian Police.
By Ben Ezeamalu

A Lagos Division of the Federal High Court on Tuesday dismissed the N300 million fundamental rights enforcement suit filed by alleged billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, otherwise known as Evans.

The judge, Abdulaziz Anka, dismissed the suit for lacking merit.

The alleged notorious kidnapper had earlier pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy and kidnapping before a judge but later changed his plea to 'not guilty.'

Evans had dragged the Inspector-General of Police, the Nigeria Police Force, Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, and Special Anti-Robbery Squad before the court for alleged illegal detention.

The alleged kidnapper, through his lawyer, Olukoya Ogungbeje, claimed that his prolonged detention in police custody was a violation of his fundamental human rights.

He also accused the police of subjecting him to a media trial.

But the police had responded that they obtained a court order to detain the suspect for 90 days for proper investigation.

Delivering his judgment on the suit, Mr. Anka said the police's decision to detain Evans was reasonable since the police had shown they had an order to detain him for 90 days.

On the allegation of subjecting the suspect to a media trial, the judge said no law stops the media from carrying out their constitutional duty.

"This case does not succeed and is accordingly dismissed. All parties have the right of appeal," Mr. Anka said.

Nigeria

UN Appoints Nigerian As Special Investigator for Killing of Burundians

The UN Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, has appointed a retired Nigerian… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.