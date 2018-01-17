16 January 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Buhari Meets Gambia's President, Adama Barrow, in Aso Rock

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: allafrica.com
Why We Used 'Force' to Get Jammeh Out - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday met behind closed doors with visiting Gambia's President Adama Barrow at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Mr. Barrow, who is visiting Nigeria for the first time since his inauguration as Gambian President on January 19, 2017, arrived the presidential villa at about 11.50a.m.

The president would host Mr. Barrow to a lunch after bilateral discussions.

The 51-year-old Gambian president ended the rule of longtime leader of Gambia, Yahya Jammeh, who is currently on exile in Equatorial Guinea.

Mr. Buhari played a major role in ensuring smooth democratic transition in The Gambia when Mr. Jammeh refused to step aside.

The Economic Community of West Africa (ECOWAS) appointed Mr. Buhari the mediator on the Gambian political impasse.

(NAN)

More on This

Buhari, Gambian President Meet in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday in Abuja met behind closed doors with visiting Gambia's President Adama Barrow at… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.