17 January 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Zimbabwe: Survive Poisoning, Be a Border Jumper - Mnangagwa's Tips On How to Become President

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: The Herald
Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Zimbabwe leader Emmerson Mnangagwa has offered "tips" on how to become president that include surviving a bout of poisoning and skipping the country in fear of your life.

The 75-year-old president was speaking to Zimbabweans living in Namibia, which he visited on Monday.

In the light-hearted comments Mnangagwa made it clear that aiming for the top job can be hard, if not life-threatening.

"First you need to be poisoned and you need to survive the poisoning," Mnangagwa said, in quotes carried by the state-run Herald. "Next, you need to become a border jumper. Thirdly, you need people like (Sibusiso) Moyo somewhere," he added.

Mnangagwa suffered poisoning at a rally organised in support of former president Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace in August. Mnangagwa's supporters said at the time he had been deliberately poisoned by ice-cream from Grace Mugabe's dairy, a claim that infuriated the former first family.

After Mnangagwa was sacked by Mugabe on November 6, the former vice president skipped the country to neighbouring Mozambique, partly on foot and was ridiculed as a border jumper by Grace Mugabe's political allies.

Mnangagwa, who claimed there had been plans to eliminate him in Zimbabwe, later flew to South Africa, where he stayed until his return to Harare to take over the reins of power from Mugabe.

The president's reference to Sibusiso Moyo, who is now the foreign minister, refers to Moyo's now-famous role as the army officer who announced the military takeover on state ZBC TV on November 15. He said the army was only targeting "criminals" around Mugabe, who stepped down a week later.

Source: News24

More on This

Mnangagwa Shares Tips On Becoming President

Zimbabwean president Emerson Mnangagwa left hundreds of Zimbabweans living in Namibia in stitches on Monday when he… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.