17 January 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Court Strikes Out Suit On Anambra Re-Run Poll

By Oludare Richards

Abuja — A Court of Appeal in Abuja yesterday, stuck out a case seeking to stop last Saturday's Anambra Central Senatorial District election.

Justice Abubakar Datti Yahaya dismissed two motions on notice filed by Senator Annie Clement Okonkwo through her counsel, Solomon Umoh.

The action of the court was due to a dramatic U-turn made by Okonkwo when her counsel informed the appellate court that she was no longer interested in the suit.

The motions filed against the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) and six others were earlier billed for hearing.

At the court sitting yesterday, her counsel, Mr. Abel Ozioko, told the three-man panel of justices that Okonkwo had instructed him to do away with the motions since the election she sought to stop had been conducted by INEC.

But, a senior counsel, Patrick Ikwueto asked the court to impose a heavy cost on Okonkwo for allegedly approaching the court with frivolous motions to scuttle the re-run election.

Ikwueto insisted that the ultimate aim of Okonkwo was to stop the last election and not because there was anything at stake for her.

He however did not object to the withdrawal of the motions. Counsel to INEC, Malam Alhassan Umar, aligned himself with Ikwueto that Okonkwo should be admonished for her two motions.

