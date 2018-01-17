16 January 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Chan2018 - Coach Highlights Team's Motivation

Tagged:

Related Topics

Agadir — National soccer team coach Srdjan Vasiljevic Tuesday praised in Agadir Morocco the desire expressed by the athletes to make a good CHAN campaign which motivated him even more in preparing a strong group.

Speaking to journalists ahead of the match against Burkina Faso on Tuesday, the coach said that despite the difficulties experienced, the players showed great motivation to honor the national football team in this event dedicated to the players who play in their countries.

According to the coach, the team is in this competition to present themselves at the highest level, being convinced that they will be better.

Palancas Negras, nickname of the Angolan national football team, are in Group D, with Cameroon, Congo Brazzaville and Burkina Faso.

Angola participate in this competition for the third time. In 2011, Angola were runners up finalist defeated and in 2016 they did not pass the group stage.

Angola

Minister Defends Greater Rigour in Registration of Former Combatants

The need to create mechanisms for the registration and adequate control of former combatants and homeland veterans, a… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.