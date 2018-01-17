Agadir — National soccer team coach Srdjan Vasiljevic Tuesday praised in Agadir Morocco the desire expressed by the athletes to make a good CHAN campaign which motivated him even more in preparing a strong group.

Speaking to journalists ahead of the match against Burkina Faso on Tuesday, the coach said that despite the difficulties experienced, the players showed great motivation to honor the national football team in this event dedicated to the players who play in their countries.

According to the coach, the team is in this competition to present themselves at the highest level, being convinced that they will be better.

Palancas Negras, nickname of the Angolan national football team, are in Group D, with Cameroon, Congo Brazzaville and Burkina Faso.

Angola participate in this competition for the third time. In 2011, Angola were runners up finalist defeated and in 2016 they did not pass the group stage.