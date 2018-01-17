17 January 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Gambia: 'Buhari's Body Language Forced Jammeh to Hand Over Power'

By Terhemba Daka

Abuja — Gambian President, Adama Barrow, yesterday confirmed that President Muhammadu Buhari's statement and body language ‎during a closed-door meeting in Mali was the joker that forced former President Yahya Jammeh to hurriedly relinquish power in 2017.

Fielding questions from State House correspondents during a joint conference after a meeting with President Buhari, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Barrow said:

"When we met in Mali, he (Buhari) took a decision as a leader in a closed door meeting. He made one statement that changed everything, that if the ex-Gambian President wants to challenge the sub-region, he is welcome. Leadership role was very important not just for The Gambia but for Africa, because the problem was an Africa problem with an Africa solution." The statement made a big difference as a leader.

He said his visit to the Presidential Villa, Abuja, yesterday was therefore to express appreciation to President Buhari and Nigeria in general for the show of brotherliness.

"We have always wanted to say thank you when Nigeria gave us all the support during and after the impasse. Nigeria has been supporting The Gambia for a long time in different areas like technical assistance in the area of education, judiciary.

"We are very grateful and that is why we came to say thank you."

