17 January 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Eagles Will Advance Despite Draw With Rwanda, Says Yusuf

Home-based Super Eagles coach, Salisu Yusuf, is still upbeat about his side's chances of qualifying for the next round despite playing a goalless draw with Rwanda in their opening Group C game of the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) on Monday night.

Yusuf said during his post match interview that the result was not a setback, but rather a wake up call for his side, who must take their chances in subsequent games against Libya and Equatorial Guinea.

The Home Eagles were denied thrice by the crossbar in the first half of the draw. "Generally, it is not a setback because we created chances and we couldn't score but if we keep creating chances and hopefully take them, we can beat any team in this tournament," Yusuf said.

Nigeria face Group C leaders and 2014 winners of the tournament, Libya in their next game on Friday. Libya defeated Equatorial Guinea 3-0 in the ‎group's other match on Monday.

The Home Eagles are in their third appearance at the tournament and have never reached the finals of the competition with a third place finish their best.

They crashed out of the group stages of the last edition in Rwanda in 2016.

