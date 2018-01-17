Saurimo — The governor of the province of Lunda Sul, Ernesto Kiteculo, Tuesday here showed hopeful in the victory of the Palancas Negras before their counterparts of Burkina Faso, in the African Cup of Nations (CHAN 2018).

Speaking to Angop, the governor appealed to Angolans to make a positive energy flow, lending their warmth to the team to feel supported and motivated in the competition for players who play in their respective countries.

"We must believe in our players. In particular, I am sure we will make a good game today and win the first three points in the competition, which will galvanize us for the next games, "he predicted.

He appealed to players to act more calmly during the race to avoid mistakes made in previous editions.

The Palancas Negras are in group D, based in Agadir, along with Cameroon, Congo Brazzaville and Burkina Faso.

Angola participate in this competition for the third time. In 2011 they were runners up and in 2016 they did not pass the group stage.