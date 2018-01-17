16 January 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: CHAN 2018 - Governor Believes in National Team Victory

Tagged:

Related Topics

Saurimo — The governor of the province of Lunda Sul, Ernesto Kiteculo, Tuesday here showed hopeful in the victory of the Palancas Negras before their counterparts of Burkina Faso, in the African Cup of Nations (CHAN 2018).

Speaking to Angop, the governor appealed to Angolans to make a positive energy flow, lending their warmth to the team to feel supported and motivated in the competition for players who play in their respective countries.

"We must believe in our players. In particular, I am sure we will make a good game today and win the first three points in the competition, which will galvanize us for the next games, "he predicted.

He appealed to players to act more calmly during the race to avoid mistakes made in previous editions.

The Palancas Negras are in group D, based in Agadir, along with Cameroon, Congo Brazzaville and Burkina Faso.

Angola participate in this competition for the third time. In 2011 they were runners up and in 2016 they did not pass the group stage.

Angola

Minister Defends Greater Rigour in Registration of Former Combatants

The need to create mechanisms for the registration and adequate control of former combatants and homeland veterans, a… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.