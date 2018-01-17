Bugiri — Police in Bugiri District are hunting for unidentified people who are demanding for Shs1 million ransom before releasing a five-year-old boy they kidnapped.

The abduction reportedly occurred in Busowa Town where Roman Wegulo is said to have gone missing two days ago.

At Busawo Police Post, the distressed parents said the child who was playing near their home went missing on Sunday afternoon.

Ms Sylvia Namukose, the boy's mother said they found out that he had been kidnapped when an unidentified woman rang them the following day and asked for Shs1 million to release the child.

The boy's father, Mr Ronald Matende, a crime preventer attached to Busowa Police Post said the kidnappers have threatened to harm the child if the ransom is not paid.

"I don't know how and where she got my phone number. She has been calling me and asking for Shs 1 million to release my child," Mr Matende said. "He has so far rang me four times and threatened to harm the child if I delay to send the money on his mobile phone."

He said that whenever the kidnapper talks to him, she switches off the phone after a few minutes.

Relatives and friends who camped at the police post said they are in fear since they don't have the money to pay the ransom.

The police spokesman in Busoga East region, Mr James Mubi said they are working tooth and nail to track the perpetrators and recover the child.

"We are doing what it takes to recover the kid alive and to apprehend the perpetrators. Our flying squad team are on the ground and we hope to get them," Mr Mubi said.