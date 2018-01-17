17 January 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: 4 Abduct, Gang Raped Teenage Girls in Katsina

By Bashir Bello

Katsina — Four persons were reported to have abducted and gang-raped two teenage girls in Katsina State.

The four, who are residents of Rafukka Quarters in Katsina, were said to have committed the offence on December 20, 2017 when they allegedly took the girls to an unknown destination and raped them.

The four persons were identified as Ahmed Lawal, Abdulmalik Mustapha, Adamu Khalid and Abubakar Lawal.

They were fined N12,000 each for criminal conspiracy, abduction and adultery by a chief magistrate's court.

Police prosecutor, Inspector Sani Ado, told the court that a report was lodged at the Central police station, Katsina that the four, criminally conspired and abducted two girls, namely (Wasila Amadu),17 years old and (Zainabu Nuhu) 14 years old, both of Abatuar quarters, katsina and took them to an unknown destination where they raped them.

The convicts , who opted for summary trial, pleaded guilty to the three charges and pleaded for leniency from the court.

The Presiding chief Magistrate, Hajiya Fadila Dikko handed them the fines of N12,000 each after they have pleaded guilty to the three charges and were subsequently convicted.

Hajiya Dikko said the four were convicted and punished under sections 97,273 and 287 of the penal code.

