Zimbabwe: Coca Cola Music Charts Winners Get Prizes

Dancehall king Winky D and gospel singer Blessing Shumba smiled all the way to the bank as they pocketed $4 500 each from Coca Cola for their music exploits in the 2017 musical year. Winky D's videos "Rugare" and "My Woman" where voted first and second on Coca Cola Top 50 Videos of the year respectively while Blessing Shumba's songs "Changa Chajaira" and "Tariro Ichiripo" came first and second on Radio Zimbabwe Coca Cola Top 50. Shumba who was on the Coca Cola podium for the third time after having won in 2011 and 2015 said he was humbled by the fans who consistently voted for him.

"I would like to thank the fans who stood by me over the years. I also want to thank my wife who forced me to put the song, "Changa Chajaira" on the album because I did not want the track because of the English verses on it," he said. Winky D was also ecstatic about his success, thanking fans for their support.

"The people who constantly support us as musicians matter most. Even if someone churns out good songs, when people do not listen to the music, the energy yields nothing," he said.

While seasoned Winky D and Blessing Shumba were celebrating their brace, all the attention went to a 21-year-old new entrant on the showbiz scene John Munodawafa who was voted third by Radio Zimbabwe listeners through his song "Ndidzivirirei".

The young singer is younger brother to gospel musician Munyaradzi Munodawafa. He pocketed $1 500. "I am happy with my achievements, I released the album while I was doing my A-Levels. I am appealing to well-wishers to help me acquire instruments so that I can stage live shows," he said.

Sniper Storm completed the top three in music video awards with his video "Tsvigiri Muhuchi". Speaking during the ceremony Coca Cola senior brand manager Vee Chibanda said the company was pleased to help artistes realise their dreams.

"We are happy to continuously make artistes realise their dreams," she said.

Lucky viewers and listeners who predicted the top five songs walked away with cell phones and televisions sets as prizes.