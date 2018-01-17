Kenya's Finest Stars to Be Feted

Kenya's top performers in sports in 2017 will be crowned Wednesday during the 14th Sports Personality of the Year Awards (Soya) gala at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre.

Soya panel of judges' chairman Watson Karuma has pointed out that 2017 season was very competitive, but selectors have worked hard to come with up the best athletes.

"There has been a huge response from members of the public who voted through text messages, via Twitter and Facebook. It shows that Kenyans have been following what their sportsmen and women have been doing," said Karuma.

Former Harambee Stars striker Mike Okoth will be the chief celebrity guest.

Favourites to win the Sports Personality of the Year Award in men's category are World champions Conseslus Kipruto (3,000m steeplechase), Elijah Manangoi (1,500m) and Geoffrey Kirui (Marathon).

Also in contention for the award in the category are Berlin Marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge who won the category last year, and Kenya Commercial Bank's rugby club full-back Darwin Mukidza.

Besides the world title, Kipruto, who had the previous year, won his maiden Olympic title, claimed the Diamond League Series trophy after posting some of the fastest times in the world this year in Rome 8:04.63 and Brussels in 8:04.73. Manangoi got nominated for the IAAF Athlete of the Year besides posting a world lead of 3:28.80 in 1,500m in Monaco.

World and Diamond League Series champions Hellen Obiri (5,000m) and Faith Chepng'etich (1,500m) and World marathon silver medallist Edna Kiplagat highlight the Female Sports Personality the Year category alongside Kenya women's sevens rugby team player Snaida Aura and Edith Wisa, the national women's volleyball team and Kenya Prisons club centre. Obiri and Chepng'etich won their respective Diamond League Series trophies.

NOMINEES

Sports man of the Year: 1. Conseslus Kipruto (Athletics), 2.Elijah Manangoi (Athletics), 3. Geoffrey Kirui (Athletics), 4. Darwin Mukidza (Rugby), 5. Eliud Kipchoge (Athletics). Sportswoman of the Year: 1. Hellen Obiri (Athletics), 2. Faith Chepng'etich (Athletics), 3. Edna Kiplagat (Athletics), 4. Sinaida Aura (Rugby), 5. Edith Wisa (volleyball).

Most Promising player (Boy): 1. Vincent Oburu (Soccer), 2. Abhishek Chidambaran (Cricket), 3 Aman Gandhi (Cricket), 4. Sheil Kotecha (Tennis), 5. Leonard Kipkemoi Bett (Athletics)

Most Promising player (Girl): 1. Jackline Wambui (Athletics), 2. Carren Chebet (Athletics), 3. Mary Moraa (Athletics), 4. Angelah Okutoyi (Tennis), 5. Vennessa Adhiambo (Cricket).

Sportsman Living with a Disability: 1. Samuel Muchai (Paralympics), 2. John Koech (Deaflympics), 3. Lucas Wanjiru (Deaflympics), 4. Simon Cherono (Deaflympics), 5. Daniel Kiptum (Deaflympics).

Sportswoman Living with a Disability: 1. Nelly Sile (Athletics), 2. Purity Mueni (Volleyball), 3. Beryl Wamira (Deaflympics), 4. Hannah Wakonyo (Deaflympics), 5. Jane Ndenga (Tennis).

Coach of the Year: 1. Curtis Olago (Rugby), 2. Jimmy Kamande (cricket), 3. Kevin Wambua (Rugby), 4. Jos Openda (Hockey), 5.Edward Manoah (Football).

Team of the Year-Men: 1. Gor Mahia (Football), 2. KCB Rugby (Rugby), 3. Kenya U-19 cricket team, 4. Vihiga United (Football), 5. Kenya Police (Hockey).

Team of the Year-Women: 1. Kenya women's volleyball team, 2. Telkom Orange (Hockey), 3. Kenya Lionesses (Rugby), 4. National Cricket team (Cricket), 5. Harambee Starlets (Football).

Sports Federation of the Year: 1. Athletics Kenya, 2. Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association, 3. Cricket Kenya.

Hall of Fame: 1. Allan Thigo (Football), 2. Stephen Muchoki (Boxing).

Schools: School Team of the Year-Boys: 1. Muhuri Muchiri (Rugby 7s), 2. Laiser Hill (Rugby 15s), 3. Kisumu Day (Hockey), 4. Menengai Mixed Day (Rugby 7s), 5. Kakamega High (Football).

School Team of the Year-Girls: 1. Wiyeta Girls (Football), 2. Kwanthanze School (Volleyball), 3. Sinyolo Girls (Hockey), 4. Kaya Tiwi (Basketball), 5. Misikhu Girls (Hockey).

School Coach of the Year: 1.Kikechi Kombo (Muhuri Muchiri-Rugby), 2. Justin Kigwari (Kwanthanze -Volleyball), 3. Edgar Manyara (Wiyeta-Football).

Most outstanding Player of the Year-Boy: 1. Emmanuel Ndonga (Swimming), 2. Petty Andanda (Tennis), 3. Clinton Kioko (Rugby).

Most outstanding Player of the Year -Girl: 1. Faith Nyabera (Lawn Tennis), 2. Gloriah Mulei (Athletics), 3. Hadassah Gichovi (Athletics)