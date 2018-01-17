Nigeria: Resign Now As Petroleum Minister, Kinsman Tells Buhari

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC and kinsman of the President, Alhaji Muhammad Ibrahim Daura, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari, to resign his position as the Minister of Petroleum Resources to concentrate on salvaging the country.

At a briefing in Kaduna, yesterday, Daura argued that the office of the President was very demanding and required full concentration of President Muhammdu Buhari so that he could move the nation forward.

According to him, the Petroleum Ministry is very sensitive and requires to be handled by professionals who are not distracted by any other demanding duty. It is also saddened that the Minister of State for Petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu, a lawyer by training, might not have the rudiment to manage the office of the affairs of the Ministry. We all know that 80 percent of our revenue comes from the petroleum sector and if we don't take proper care of the ministry, the country might be thrown into chaos. The recent fuel scarcity in the