17 January 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Resign Now As Petroleum Minister, Kinsman Tells Buhari

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ben Agande

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC and kinsman of the President, Alhaji Muhammad Ibrahim Daura, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari, to resign his position as the Minister of Petroleum Resources to concentrate on salvaging the country.

At a briefing in Kaduna, yesterday, Daura argued that the office of the President was very demanding and required full concentration of President Muhammdu Buhari so that he could move the nation forward.

According to him, the Petroleum Ministry is very sensitive and requires to be handled by professionals who are not distracted by any other demanding duty. It is also saddened that the Minister of State for Petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu, a lawyer by training, might not have the rudiment to manage the office of the affairs of the Ministry. We all know that 80 percent of our revenue comes from the petroleum sector and if we don't take proper care of the ministry, the country might be thrown into chaos. The recent fuel scarcity in the

Nigeria

UN Appoints Nigerian As Special Investigator for Killing of Burundians

The UN Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, has appointed a retired Nigerian… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.