Nigeria: Herdsmen Threatening Nigeria's Unity - Gen Ejiga, Moro

Makurdi — Former Adjutant General of the Nigerian Army, Major General Geoffrey Ejiga (retd) has appealed to the Federal Government to stop the killings of Nigerians by marauding herdsmen, warning that the wanton killings posed a threat to the continued unity and existence of the country.

General Ejiga, who spoke to Vanguard yesterday, cautioned that the development was disturbing and worrisome to those who gave their all fighting for the unity of the country.

He noted that there was nowhere in the world where emphasis was placed on cows over human lives, stressing that the killings in Benue were unacceptable.

In the same vein, former Minister of Interior, Mr. Abba Moro, appealed to the Federal Government to take proactive measures towards bringing to the killings in Benue State to an end.

Moro, who spoke at Ijirgbanin Ado Local Government Area, said the primary responsibility of government at any level was the protection of lives and properties, stressing that governments at all levels should always uphold that tenet.

The former Minister said: "In crisis, Benue had contributed men and women to fight for Nigeria. Even in food crisis, the state is known to be the food basket of the country. Whichever way you look at it, Benue has paid its dues."