Nigeria: We've Paid Compensation to Residents Affected By Lagos, Ibadan Rail Line - Govt

Minister of Transportation, Mr Chibuike Amaechi briefing State House Correspondents after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Tuesday (2/1/18) 0015/2/1/2018/Callistus Ewelike/NAN

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has said the federal government has paid compensation to all residents affected by the ongoing new Lagos-Ibadan Standard Gauge lines.

Mr. Amaechi disclosed this on Tuesday at Papalanto in Ogun State, during his monthly visit and oversight functions to the constructions sites of the project.

"We refuse to go by train today basically to see the right of way. There is only a place after Ijoko where we have issue with the right of way.

"We have finished negotiations with them and they have finished the compensations to the affected residents.

"The contractors will start work from the axis and the construction continues," he said.

According to him, the only challenge confronting the contractor, the Chinese Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC), now was the Ogun River.

The minister said that pipelines and cables laid along the lines also posed a great challenge to the project.

"We still have problems with gas and cables. As for the barracks, the Army has given us the barracks where it affected and work will start at Ebute Metta very soon as a result of the development.

"As for the Ogun River, we are consulting the state government to assist us in the course so as to fast track the project in that axis.

"We have started battling with time schedule due to these utilities but l'm sure the projects will be delivered in due time," he added.

According to him, the government is monitoring the contractor to fast-tract the project completion for the benefit of the people by the end of the year.

The News Agency of Nigeria had reports that CCECC has consulted the Lagos State Water Corporation and Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation on relocation of water and gas pipelines along the railway line.

