South Africa: President Jacob Zuma Sends Condolences to Madagascar Following a Deadly Cyclone

President Jacob Zuma has, on behalf of the Government and people of South Africa, extended the country's deepest condolences to the Republic of Madagascar following a deadly cyclone that hit the island, killing more than 40 people and leaving scores of others unaccounted for.

Tropical Cyclone Ava struck the Indian Ocean Island and fellow SADC member state over the weekend, triggering the evacuation of more than 24 000 people and causing extensive damage to infrastructure.

President Zuma said: "The people of South Africa share the pain and loss of the people of Madagascar. Our thoughts go out to all affected families."

The South African embassy in Antananarivo is in contact with local authorities and has confirmed that no South African citizens were affected by the storm. Concerned South Africans with relatives living or visiting Madagascar are invited to call the Department of International Relations and Cooperation on 012 351 1000 for more information or assistance.

Issued by: Department of International Relations and Cooperation