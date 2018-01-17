12 January 2018

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: President Jacob Zuma Sends Condolences to Madagascar Following a Deadly Cyclone

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

President Jacob Zuma has, on behalf of the Government and people of South Africa, extended the country's deepest condolences to the Republic of Madagascar following a deadly cyclone that hit the island, killing more than 40 people and leaving scores of others unaccounted for.

Tropical Cyclone Ava struck the Indian Ocean Island and fellow SADC member state over the weekend, triggering the evacuation of more than 24 000 people and causing extensive damage to infrastructure.

President Zuma said: "The people of South Africa share the pain and loss of the people of Madagascar. Our thoughts go out to all affected families."

The South African embassy in Antananarivo is in contact with local authorities and has confirmed that no South African citizens were affected by the storm. Concerned South Africans with relatives living or visiting Madagascar are invited to call the Department of International Relations and Cooperation on 012 351 1000 for more information or assistance.

Issued by: Department of International Relations and Cooperation

South Africa

Caster Semenya vs Serena Williams at Laureus Sports Awards

Olympic and world 800-metre champion Caster Semenya is South Africa's only nominee for the 2018 Laureus World Sports… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.