South Africa: International Relations and Cooperation Meets With United Sates Embassy and United States Chargé d'Affaires

press release

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) met with the United States Embassy and the United States Chargé d'Affaires on 15 January 2017 - which is also Martin Luther King Day in the United States - to express South Africa's concerns with regard to the reports about statements that were allegedly made by President Donald Trump with regard to Africa and certain other countries.

It was noted that Africa and the African diaspora has contributed significantly to the United States and to its development into the country that it is today, and that the African and international reaction to the alleged statements clearly serve as a united affirmation of the dignity of the people of Africa and the African diaspora.

The United States Embassy and the United States Charge d'Affaires responded to the concerns of South Africa by stating that "there has been no change in the United States' dedication to our partners across the Continent" and that "the United States deeply respects the people of Africa and the people of South Africa, and values its partnerships with them."

It was also stated that the United States will continue to move forward with Africa by focusing on the goals that truly reflect the strong bilateral ties shared by the United States and South Africa and the United States and African countries, and that "progress forward will not be diverted by anything contrary to those goals."

It was reiterated that "relations between South Africa and the United States, and between the rest of Africa and the United States, must be based on mutual respect and understanding."

Issued by: Department of International Relations and Cooperation