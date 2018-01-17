Kenya: Truck Driver Crushed to Death After Vehicle Overturns At Migaa

One man died while another sustained injuries on Tuesday evening after their vehicle lost control and overturned at Migaa bridge in Salgaa along the Nakuru-Eldoret highway.

The truck was headed to Nakuru Town when its brakes failed and it veered off the road before tumbling down.

His body was found crashed under the truck and it took the efforts of residents and volunteers from St John Ambulance to free it from the wreckage.

Eye witnesses said the truck was moving at a high speed and suspected that the driver could have been under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

"The truck came speeding downhill and almost hit a matatu before it overturned on the side of the road," said Mr Mohammed Amadi.

While confirming the incident, Chief Zack Monari said the driver's body was taken to Nakuru County mortuary while the injured person is recuperating at Nakuru Level Five Hospital.

Nominated MCA Racheal Maru asked the government to speedily construct a dual carriageway as it has promised.

Ms Maru also condemned reckless drivers who get behind the wheel when intoxicated, saying they are endangering the lives of other road users.

"If a driver must take alcohol, let them do so when they are not on the road instead of putting their lives and those of others in danger," added Ms Maru.