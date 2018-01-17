South Africa: Voting Against the ANC's Mafia-Like Electoral System

analysis

If the ANC cannot reform itself - which Professor Mzukisi Qobo indicates is the meaning of Nasrec - then let the people of South Africa teach it a lesson.

Suppose that the ANC's elective conference at Nasrec in December 2017 means there will be no reform within ANC of Gupta corruption and State Capture, as Professor Mzukisi Qobo has suggested in his article warning against "false optimism" in a Cyril Ramaphosa presidency.

That would mean South Africa's future depends entirely on whether - or not - the ANC wins a further five years of majoritarian control of national government in the general elections in May 2019. Every vote for the ANC under those conditions would mean a vote for more and worse corruption and State Capture.

This presents an acute moral choice for the broad and influential swathe of ANC members who are appalled and disgusted at the depths to which the ANC has fallen, and have tried - but so far, failed - to rescue it from its current Mafia-type crony control. How are these ANC members to conduct themselves leading to the general election?

If their project is to cleanse the ANC rather than keep it in government...