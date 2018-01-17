17 January 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Voting Against the ANC's Mafia-Like Electoral System

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Paul Trewhela

If the ANC cannot reform itself - which Professor Mzukisi Qobo indicates is the meaning of Nasrec - then let the people of South Africa teach it a lesson.

Suppose that the ANC's elective conference at Nasrec in December 2017 means there will be no reform within ANC of Gupta corruption and State Capture, as Professor Mzukisi Qobo has suggested in his article warning against "false optimism" in a Cyril Ramaphosa presidency.

That would mean South Africa's future depends entirely on whether - or not - the ANC wins a further five years of majoritarian control of national government in the general elections in May 2019. Every vote for the ANC under those conditions would mean a vote for more and worse corruption and State Capture.

This presents an acute moral choice for the broad and influential swathe of ANC members who are appalled and disgusted at the depths to which the ANC has fallen, and have tried - but so far, failed - to rescue it from its current Mafia-type crony control. How are these ANC members to conduct themselves leading to the general election?

If their project is to cleanse the ANC rather than keep it in government...

South Africa

Caster Semenya vs Serena Williams at Laureus Sports Awards

Olympic and world 800-metre champion Caster Semenya is South Africa's only nominee for the 2018 Laureus World Sports… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.