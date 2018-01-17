17 January 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: As the ANC Renews, the DA Faces Increasing Scrutiny

By Ebrahim Rasool

It is no co-incidence that the Democratic Alliance's internal and governance crises are subjected to scrutiny at the exact time that the African National Congress embraces the opportunity for renewal. Jacob Zuma's morally challenged leadership of the ANC allowed the political crises of the DA and the populism of the EFF to escape media and public scrutiny, given the justifiable outrage at the range of issues defining the ANC over the last decade: factionalism; State Capture; the Nkandla spend; tender scandals; perversion of state institutions, and the placement of compliant officials. The rise of Cyril Ramaphosa to the leadership of the ANC promises to place the ANC on the moral high ground again, where it has been for much of its 106 years in existence.

Ironically, the DA crisis reached its boiling point as the DA Federal Executive first tried to dismiss its Cape Town Mayor, Patricia de Lille, exactly at the moment that the ANC convened its National Conference at Nasrec. It thought that, once again, the ANC would suck the media oxygen from the room, and the DA crisis would go unreported and unnoticed. Departing unnoticed is not part of the personality make-up of de Lille. Her legendary...

