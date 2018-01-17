Head coach of the SPAR Proteas national netball team, Norma Plummer, reckons the Proteas will be playing catch-up in the SANZEA Quad Series, involving Australia, New Zealand, England and South Africa.

The team arrive in London on Wednesday for the fourth leg of the series, and Plummer said Australia and New Zealand had played a number of Tests since the second and third legs in September last year.

'England have also played a number of Tests, so the other three teams are match ready,' said Plummer. 'That's a bit concerning, but I was very pleased with the training camp we have just had. The players had worked hard on their individual programmes during the break, and their fitness levels were good.

'But it's disappointing that we weren't able to arrange any international matches. We'll be playing against the Australian Diamonds on Saturday. They are the reigning world champions, and it is important for us to be as competitive as possible against them,' she said.

'We are steadily closing the gap between us and the two top teams, Australia and New Zealand.

'We play the New Zealand Silver Ferns and the England Roses in Johannesburg the following week and we are working towards good results in both matches.'

South Africa beat England 54-51 in their last Quad Series encounter, at Invercargill, New Zealand.

Plummer said the Commonwealth Games on the Australian Gold Coast were just around the corner and the players had a lot to do ahead of the Games. 'We're planning matches against Australian league teams ahead of the Games. We need some tough practice matches to get the players into the right frame of mind,' she said.

'We are lucky that seven of our best players will be playing in tough overseas leagues between the Quad Series and the Commonwealth Games. Two will play in Australia, one in New Zealand and four in England. That extra experience will be invaluable for the whole team.'

SPAR Quad Series Schedule:

Thursday January 25

7pm - SPAR Proteas v New Zealand Silver Ferns

Sunday 28 January

Noon - Australian Diamonds v New Zealand Silver Ferns

2:30pm - SPAR Proteas vs England Roses