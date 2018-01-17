Pieter Moolman from Ekurhuleni will want to stay well clear of the chasing pack when he starts the final round of the 12th first Race to Q-School event at Centurion County Club on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old Benoni Lake golfer will be looking to convert a two-shot lead into victory after he secured the top spot at 10-under-par 144 with four birdies, a lone bogey at 17 and 12 pars.

The 18-event IGT Challenge Tour series is geared at preparing amateur hopefuls and young professionals for the gruelling Sunshine Tour Qualifying School in March and Moolman came close to victory in the first two events.

He was pipped by Race to Q-School Order of Merit leader Estiaan Conradie at the series-opener at The Els Club Copperleaf and, after making a strong charge in the second event in Pecanwood, came up short and had to settle for joint third.

With two shots in hand after rounds of 65 and 69, the HPC Tuks Golf Academy player is determined not be denied again.

'I graduated the IGT Challenge Tour in 2012, but I lost my card at the end of 2015 and really determined to play myself back this year,' said Moolman. 'I feel like I have my game is at an even higher level than it was when I competed on the Sunshine Tour.

'I need a couple of strong finishes, though to guarantee a top 10 spot in the Race to Q-School Order of Merit. Q-School is the toughest two weeks of the year. It will take a lot of pressure off if I can finish in the top 10 and get straight into Final Stage.

'I'm striking the ball well and the putter is working, too. I'm in a good position for the final round, so maybe it will be third time lucky this week.'

Western Province rookie Sean Bradley, English veteran Neil Cheetham and Sunshine Ladies Tour campaigner Nobuhle Dlamini shared the low round honour on five-under 67.

Bradley joined Tshwane rookie Albert Venter in second at eight-under, while Cheetham shares fourth with Gary Player School of 2017 member Makhetha Mazibuko, Zabastian de Jager and Italy's Philip Geerts at seven-under.

Overnight leader Venter carded an even-par 72, Mazibuko and De Jager registered a pair of 69s and Geerts returned a 71.

IGT Challenge Tour winners Aubrey Beckley, Tristen Strydom and Roberto Lupini posted respective rounds of 71, 69 and 68 to finish a further stroke with another Gary Player School of 2017 member, Irvin Mazibuko, who signed for 71.

Swaziland's Dlamini, who is using the event to prepare up for the Sunshine Ladies Tour season-opening Canon Ladies Tshwane Open, vaulted from joint 57th to join the bus at four-under courtesy of half-a-dozen birdies.

Second Round Scores

All competitors SA unless otherwise specified and amateurs are indicated as AMA:

134 - Pieter Moolman 65 69

136 - Sean Bradley 69 67, Albert Venter 64 72

137 - Neil Cheetham (ENG) 70 67, Philip Geerts (ITA) 66 71, Makhetha Mazibuko 68 69, Zabastian de Jager 68 69

138 - Aubrey Beckley 67 71, Tristen Strydom 69 69, Irvin Mazibuko 67 71, Roberto Lupini 70 68

139 - Matt Bright 69 70, Leon Vorster AMA 70 69, Maritz Wessels 67 72

140 - Eric Park (KOR) 65 75, Jade Buitendag 68 72, Nobuhle Dlamini (SWA) 73 67, Andrew Carlsson AMA 69 71, Clinton Grobler 72 68, Theunis Bezuidenhout AMA 67 73, Carlo Heunis AMA 72 68

141 - Arno Pretorius AMA 67 74, Armand van Dyk AMA 69 72, Andi Dill 69 72, Antonio Costa (CHL) 68 73, Andre van Heerden AMA 68 73, Ruhan van Dijk AMA 71 70, Richard Joubert 70 71, Phillip Kruse AMA 68 73, Eric Nel AMA 69 72

142 - John McClean (NIR) 73 69, Damian Naicker 69 73, Teagan Moore 70 72, Tom Watson AMA 67 75, Marthin Scheepers 69 73, Paul Boshoff 68 74, Heinrich Bruiners 69 73, Jason Roets 72 70, Ruan Korb 70 72, Duane Keun 67 75, Juan Langeveld 72 70, Tumelo Molloyi AMA 69 73

143 - Omar Sandys 74 69, Hendrikus Stoop AMA 69 74, Marco de Beer 74 69, Louis Albertse AMA 71 72, Estiaan Conradie 71 72

144 - Michiel Bothma 70 74, Gerard du Plooy 76 68, Tertius van den Berg 72 72

145 - Danielle du Toit AMA 71 74, Ruan Conradie 70 75

146 - Allister de Kock 76 70, Mitchell Kock AMA 72 74, Francois van der Walt AMA 76 70, Igor Milicic (SRB) 73 73, Jaco van der Merwe AMA 72 74, Ruan Huysamen (NAM) 73 73, Peetie van der Merwe AMA 70 76, Jonathan Waschefort 75 71, Edwin Stafford AMA 72 74

Missed the cut:-

147 - Marcus Smal AMA 74 73, Mpho Mafishe 73 74, John Parkinson 74 73, Jaco Meyer 74 73, Azelia Meichtry AMA 70 77, Hayden Griffiths AMA 75 72

148 - Graham Fabricius AMA 74 74, Gilson Filho (BRA) 75 73, Thabi Ngcobo 76 72, John Bele 74 74, Conway Kunneke 77 71, Sipho Bujela 73 75, Jack Duthie 74 74

149 - Paulo Serrao AMA (POR) 74 75, Luke Brown AMA 71 78, Gareth Anderson AMA 71 78

150 - Marais Visagie 72 78, NJ van der Walt AMA 73 77

151 - Dylan Docherty 79 72, Dylan O'Leary 75 76, Alex Krebs AMA 75 76

152 - Wayne Stroebel 73 79, WM Coetzee AMA 74 78, Gary Daoust (BEL) 73 79

153 - Bryce Myburgh 76 77

154 - Jason Smith 77 77

155 - Christopher de Beer AMA 76 79, Matthew Hands AMA 76 79

156 - Shaun Bernstein AMA 75 81, Neville Mitchell AMA 78 78

157 - Alwyn Smith AMA 77 80

158 - Duan Nagel AMA 83 75, Songezo Sonamzi 79 79

159 - Matthew Dennis AMA 79 80

160 - Andre Bezuidenhout AMA 74 86, Werner Lourens 78 82

163 - Nick Loake 77 86

167 - Leslie Grandet (MDG) 81 86

172 - Allan Jirek AMA (CZ) 79 93

174 - Pierre le Roux AMA 91 83