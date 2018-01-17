16 January 2018

Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)

Botswana: Ditladi Experiences Accommodation, Water Shortage

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Matlhogonolo Thukuza

Francistown — Kgosi Gabodiwe Gaanamotse of Ditladi has complained that shortage of housing for public workers was still a challenge in the village.

Speaking during at a kgotla meeting held by the Member of Parliament for Tati East Mr Samson Guma, she noted that some of the public workers who came to their village to work had to go back because they had no place to stay.

For his part, the chairperson of the Village Development Committee (VDC), Mr Kebapetse Modise explained that they needed five LA2 houses for public workers to be able to address the housing issue in the village but they could only afford to build only two with the constituency fund money.

Mr Modise also asked for their health post to be upgraded to a clinic with a maternity wing so it can help women in the village.

He also pleaded with the police services to increase officers in the village so they help fight the increasing crime rate in the village.

One of the resident, Ms Lorato Matlhare complained that there was shortage of water in the village.

When addressing the residents MP Guma shared that as a community they should work together to develop their village.

He advised the leaders of the Ditladi to consult and work together to speed up the development of the village.

During the MP's visit to Shashebridge the residents of complained of the road that connected them to A1 Road, saying it needed to be refurbished.

Source : BOPA

Botswana

Khama Bids Babirwa Farewell

President Lt Gen. Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama yesterday bid farewell to Babirwa. Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.