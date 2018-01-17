Botswana: Ditladi Experiences Accommodation, Water Shortage

Francistown — Kgosi Gabodiwe Gaanamotse of Ditladi has complained that shortage of housing for public workers was still a challenge in the village.

Speaking during at a kgotla meeting held by the Member of Parliament for Tati East Mr Samson Guma, she noted that some of the public workers who came to their village to work had to go back because they had no place to stay.

For his part, the chairperson of the Village Development Committee (VDC), Mr Kebapetse Modise explained that they needed five LA2 houses for public workers to be able to address the housing issue in the village but they could only afford to build only two with the constituency fund money.

Mr Modise also asked for their health post to be upgraded to a clinic with a maternity wing so it can help women in the village.

He also pleaded with the police services to increase officers in the village so they help fight the increasing crime rate in the village.

One of the resident, Ms Lorato Matlhare complained that there was shortage of water in the village.

When addressing the residents MP Guma shared that as a community they should work together to develop their village.

He advised the leaders of the Ditladi to consult and work together to speed up the development of the village.

During the MP's visit to Shashebridge the residents of complained of the road that connected them to A1 Road, saying it needed to be refurbished.

Source : BOPA