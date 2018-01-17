Botswana: Residents Decry Water,Power Scarcity

Lentsweletau — Water scarcity, a common occurrence in most villages in the country has left residents of Lentsweletau between a rock and a hard place.

Residents complained about this situation at a kgotla meeting which is part of the meetings the area MP Mr Vincent Seretse is addressing in his constituency.

Residents complained that these days they could go for a month without water, stressing that the situation is so dire that it affects schools and clinics detrimentally.

In addition to their concerns, they said power cuts are also becoming common stating that not much could be done without the availability of these two very important commodities.

VDC chairperson Mr Thebe Teemane echoed the sentiments saying 'water is life, so you can imagine how difficult it is to operate anywhere without water'.

He further requested that Ipelegeng salaries be paid on time otherwise working without pay result in employees dragging their feet.

The chairperson also cited that there was no progress concerning constituency projects as almost all of them were stagnant.

Addressing their concerns, Mr Seretse noted that growth of the village meant more water will be consumed.

"It results in demand being higher than supply."

He however commended the improvement of school examination results in the area and urged parents to play an active role in their children's education and liaise with teachers for improved results.

Mr Seretse however expressed concern over increasing stock theft cases.

He has therefore urged residents and police to work together to curb crime although he was aware that resources are short for police which makes it hard for them to execute their duties.

Water Utilities Corporation official Mr Kevin Matebesi confirmed the shortage of water and admitted failure to inform the public of the problems they were encountering with regard to the constant water shortage. He said that the corporation supply water to Kweneng, Medie, and Dikgatlhong which resulted in water being at low pressure and sometimes with no pressure at all.

He expressed concern that some people water their livestock with potable water something which is against the corporation's regulations.

Source : BOPA