Gaborone — Senior women national softball team settled for a victory over South African national team over the weekend booking themselves a slot at World Championships scheduled for August 2-12, 2018 Chiba, Japan.

Team Botswana finalised the win 15-1 against South Africa, after winning all the five matches against Zimbabwe, Lesotho and South Africa and losing only one against first South Africa game bringing home gold and a trophy followed by South Africa.

In an interview, the team coach retired Major Bobby Khupe pointed out that the team performance was fine though a few athletes still needs polishing.

Khupe indicated that the team made slight mistakes, which he blamed on clubs and grassroots for such mistakes to be seen at national level.

However, he pointed out that only time was essential to correct such mistake.

When giving a commentary whether the victorious squad will perform well at the upcoming World Championships, Khupe said the selection was not final.

He said management is yet to decide and prepare the final 17 athletes who would represent Botswana at the World Championships adding that the selection would be cut looking at the level of performance at national leagues.

"I am trying to get rid of competency issue, thus the selection will continue until the final day," he added.

He indicated that Botswana was weak on offensive noting that scoring was not enough due to the way the team hit the ball.

Giving an overview of preparations for World Championships, team manager Same Molete indicated that the team will be monitored as the national league continues.

The team, she said would be engaged in the national league noting that chances of underperforming are low at the World Champs as the athletes would be active throughout.

Molete further mentioned that Botswana Softball Association was expecting Team Japan from February 1-28 in quest to conduct training sessions in schools.

The expected team, she said would also train with the national team and host some friendly games with the team.

Source : BOPA