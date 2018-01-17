Zimbabwe: FC Platinum Star Dumps Champions, Joins Zambian Side

FC Platinum creative midfielder Nqobizitha Masuku has left the reigning league champions to join ambitious Zambian side Buildcon Football Club.

The former Young Warriors captain has reportedly agreed to a two year contract.

Masuku is a former Bantu Rovers player where he was nurtured and also had a brief stint at Bulawayo giants Highlanders Football Club before being spotted by the platinum miners.

Masuku confirmed the move in an interview with NewZimbabwe.com.

"I have left FC Platinum and I have joined a Zambian side, Buildcon Football Club. I am looking forward to the new challenge," said the midfield maestro.

FC Platinum spokesperson, Chido Chizondo, also confirmed the player had left the club.

"I can confirm that Nqobizitha Masuku has left FC Platinum and has joined a Zambian team, Buildcon Football Club," she said.

Another Zimbabwean player joining Masuku in Ndola where the ambitious club is based is Ngezi Platinum and Zimbabwe International Patson Jaure.

FC Platinum who are racing against time to beat the January 15 Confederation of African Football (CAF) deadline to finalise their Champions League squad, welcomed former Harare City utility player Edwin Madhanhanga to their team.

The Zimbabwe international is said to have signed a one year loan deal and will provide the steel needed in the defence and midfield.

FC PLATINUM FINAL CAF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE SQUAD:

Goal Keepers: Petros Mhari, Wallace Magalane, Francis Tizayi

Defenders: Raphael Muduviwa, Edwin Madhananga Jameson Mukombwe, Elvis Moyo, Kelvin Moyo, William Sitima, Gift Bello, Lawrence Mhlanga

Midfielders: Winston Mhango, Never Tigere, Kelvin Madzongwe, Marshall Mudehwe, Hillary Bakacheza, Rahman Kutsanzira, Rodwell Chinyengetere, Bret Amidu, Ali Sadiki

Strikers: Mkhokheli Dube, Gift Mbweti, Albert Eonde, Shadreck Mayembe, Nigel Papias, Charles Sibanda