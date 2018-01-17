Dar es Salaam — Confusion continues to prevail within Mainland giants Simba over the appointment of the Msimbazi Street team's new head coach.

Simba leadership has categorically refuted claims that it intends to name former TP Mazembe (DR Congo) and Etoile du Sahel tactician Hubert Velud as team coach.

In an interview with The Citizen on Tuesday, club president Salim Abdallah disowned a statement issued by one of the club officials naming Velud as Joseph Omog's successor.

Simba sacked Omog recently following the team's early elimination in the Azam HD Federation Cup.

The Msimbazi Reds crashed out of the tournament popularly known as FA Cup after succumbing to a shock 5-4 defeat on penalties at the hands of a second division side, Green warriors.

The team is now under the tutelage of interim head coach Burundian Masoud Djuma.

Abdallah admitted that plans were on for them to bolster the team's technical bench, but declined more details.

"Bet patient, we are still working on the matter," he simply replied when pressed for more details.

However, a club official who pleaded for anonymity, said Velud would be officially named the team coach later this week or later this month.

Simba executive committee member Mohamed Nassoro said they have drafted in a new coach but declined to name him.

Meanwhile, Rwanda's Under-17 national soccer team will miss out on the Cecafa Youth Championship scheduled for March 19 to April 14 in Bujumbura, Burundi, it has been revealed.

The team has been forced to skip the tournament because it will coincide with the annual commemoration of the 1994 Genocide against Tutsi, which is normally marked from April 7-14.

"We cannot play in any competition held during the commemoration of the 1994 Genocide against Tutsi," Rwanda football governing body, Ferwafa, spokesperson, Prosper Ruboneza told Rwanda's New Times.

"We have a meeting on January 24, but it is difficult to be part of this event.

"We have decided that we will not participate in any event held during the commemoration week."