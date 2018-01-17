Dar es Salaam — Baptism of fire awaits struggling Mwadui FC when they take on Young Africans in the Mainland Premier League match at the Uhuru Stadium today.

For title-holders Yanga, the match will be a battle for the third spot in the top flight with Mtibwa Sugar, who are not in action today.

Currently, Yanga sit fifth in the league table with 21 points, five adrift of leaders Simba, who have been sidelined until tomorrow when they face fourth-placed Singida United at the same venue.

Simba tie on 26 points with newly crowned Mapinduzi Cup champions Azam FC, but they are ahead on goal difference. Singida, who are gunning for their first league title, are placed fourth with 23 points, one behind third-placed Mtibwa.

This means a win for Yanga today, will see them move two steps up the ladder and share the third spot with Mtibwa, who are on the sidelines until Saturday when they face Njombe Mji at Manungu Stadium.

But Yanga, reeling from their dismal performance in the recently concluded Mapinduzi Cup in Zanzibar, should not expect a win on a silver platter.

Mwadui, now placed 11th in the league table with 12 points, have vowed to give the hosts a run for their money in today's encounter.

Mwadui assistant coach Jumanne Ntambi says his men are aiming for victory.

The Shinyanga-based team's gaffer is aware of the importance of the clash for both clubs, but claims his side is aiming for nothing short of a win . Mwadui are seeking to join the list of giant-killers in the league but they must stun George Lwandamina's team to achieve such feat.

"We have a dream coming here to play Yanga. We are aware it will not be easy," Ntambi said yesterday.

"We are not scared of them (Yanga). I have great confidence in my team. We have a lot of talented and young players."

"This game is very important to us as we are dreaming to finish among top five when the league ends. I'm optimistic the players will execute our game plans well," he insisted.

Striker Paul Nonga, who featured for Yanga last season, is among players Yanga defenders must mark tightly if they are to avoid upset today.

Yanga, who did not go beyond the semi-finals in the Mapinduzi Cup, will be seeking a win so as to appease their disgruntled fans.

They will be without a number of their key players, including their Zimbabwean striker Donald Ngoma, Thabani Kamusoko, Geofrey Mwashiuya and Abdallah Shaibu, who are still nursing injuries, according to team manager, Hafidh Saleh.

Their Zambian forward Obrey Chirwa, who is serving a three-match suspension for indiscipline, has also been ruled out of the clash.