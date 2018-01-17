16 January 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: The Creeping, Fatal Impact of Listeriosis

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

Listeriosis is serious but treatable - the problem comes when trying to trace the cases. Because of this, the disease might be deadlier than was first thought. By BHEKI SIMELANE and PUSELETSO NTHATE.

Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi acknowledged last week that listeriosis is a serious but treatable and preventable disease. However, the worrying factor is that of the 727 confirmed listeriosis cases, only 134 had been traced. Gauteng topped the list with the highest number of cases at 443 or 61% of the total. This meant that 593 infections have not been traced.

The number of confirmed cases has subsequently risen to 748, and the death toll now stands at 67.

Motsoaledi also acknowledged that the red flag on the listeriosis disease was first raised by doctors from neonatal units in the Chris Hani Baragwanath and Steve Biko Hospitals in July last year. The hospitals then alerted the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

Listeriosis is caused by the bacterium, listeria monocytogenes, which can be found in soil.

The high number of untraceable listeriosis cases is attributed to poor record-keeping in hospitals and clinics, and false addresses provided by some foreign patients. Explaining the factors which make it difficult...

