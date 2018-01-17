Zimbabwe: First Mutual Employee in Trouble Over Forged Academic Certificates

A HARARE woman gained employment at First Mutual Holdings where she worked as an insurance agent for eleven years after she submitted fake Ordinary Level certificates.

Abigail Mhizha, 42, appeared before Harare magistrate Victoria Mashamba for contravening the Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (Zimsec) Act after she forged her O level results.

She was remanded to January 29 on $40 bail after she denied the charges.

She was nabbed at a time she was about to be promoted after her employer asked her to resubmit her academic certificates.

The results were taken to Zimsec for verification and it was established that they were fake.

Court heard she got employed by First Mutual Holdings in 2006.

This was after she submitted fake results using candidate number Z1173354 to the company.

During her course of employment, the company's human Resources manager queried the authenticity of her qualifications.

He asked her to resubmit the qualifications for a certificate of proficiency in long term insurance.

It is alleged that she then submitted a photocopy which was sent to Zimsec.

Zimsec established that the candidate number she used belonged to one Musarara Takawira who did not even pass the exams.

She was subsequently arrested and Zimsec is the complainant in this case.

Francesca Mukumbiri appeared for the state.