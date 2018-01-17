South Africa: DA Pays Tony Leon a Million Rand to Tell Capetonians Its Not Raining

press release

The new brand of corruption is being exposed in the City of Cape Town. Tony Leon and an ex employee of the City of Cape Town are being paid half a million rand to tell Capetonians that it is not raining. This is another of the details of the new brand of Corruption that is emerging after the stepping down of the City Manager. It seems that there are many instances where the DA members and friends are getting legal but morally corrupt contracts with the City, for millions of rends. Mayor De Lille's sister should also be looked into as a beneficiary of this kind of legal contracts.

The only thing that Tony Leon does is to sit on his chair and at 10:00 O'clock every morning, send out a press statement, to say that it has not rained today, and it is not wet and no more water went into the dams. For this he gets nearly a million rand, as an ex politician who is largely irrelevant in South African public policy space.

This legal but morally corrupt practice is widespread in the City of Cape Town, as the new brand of corruption is exposed. The ANC thieves stole outside the legal framework, but the DA thieves who learned under Apartheid steal within the legal framework. But it is no less of a corrupt action as it steals money that should have been used for the poor.