South Africa: The Dangers of False Optimism in a Ramaphosa Presidency

analysis

If sentiment could be turned into concrete in the way that stones were turned into bread in biblical times, we would be bracing ourselves for good fortune in 2018 - but there are serious factors that militate against a positive outlook.

The year 2018 is likely to be the longest and most confounding in South Africa's political calendar. In the wake of the ANC's elective conference in December 2017 and election of Cyril Ramaphosa as ANC president, there has been a resurgence of hope, a flicker of light, and a sense that South Africa's renewal is on the horizon. The ANC faithful who have witnessed darker days under Zuma seem upbeat about the prospects of the country in the coming years. Even the rand has sustained a strong climb since the ANC's elective conference, with the business community sounding positive about the future.

If sentiment could be turned into concrete in the way that stones were turned into bread in biblical times, we would be bracing ourselves for good fortune in 2018. There are serious factors that militate against a positive outlook. In these times we need to guard against what Roger Scruton in The Uses of Pessimism calls the...