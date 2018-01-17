Tanzania: Magafuli Receives 6 New Envoys

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli on Tuesday received diplomatic credentials of six new ambassadors and high commissioners posted to Tanzania.

The new envoys include Sahabu Isah Gada of Nigeria, Krzysztof Buzalski of Poland, Ali Davutoglu of Turkey, Frédéric Clavier of France, Noah Gal Gendler of Israel and Alison Chartres of Australia, according to a statement issued by the Director of Presidential Communications, Mr Gerson Msigwa.

However, Israel and Australia have yet to officially open fully-fledged embassies in Tanzania.

Mr Gendler of Israel and Mr Chartres of Australia will operate from Nairobi, Kenya, where the two countries' embassy and high commission, respectively, are based, Mr Msigwa said.

The Israeli government pledged in 2014 to establish a fully-fledged embassy in Dar es Salaam to make it easier for the two countries to strengthen diplomatic and economic ties.

President Magufuli congratulated the envoys on their appointments and assured them of the Tanzanian government's commitment to strengthening diplomatic relations with the nations to achieve political and economic development. He also urged the ambassadors to invite investors to come and invest in the country.

He specifically pointed out such sectors as agriculture, manufacturing, tourism and mining as having great potentials that was yet to be exploited.