Zimbabwe: Government, Ruling Party Must Stop Intimidation

The Zimbabwe Human Rights Association (ZimRights) unreservedly condemns the statements by the Zanu-Pf National Commissar, Rtd. Lt. General Engelbert Rugeje in which he appeared to intimidate people during an address in Gutu in Masvingo province ahead of the 2018 elections.

These statements also follow recent statements in December 2017 by Minister of State Affairs for Masvingo Province, Josaya Hungwe, and Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa that the ruling party Zanu-Pf will use soldiers in its election campaigns.

We urge President Emmerson Mnangagwa to publicly chastise his officials and make them refrain from making such threats.

ZimRights urges the government to sincerely work towards free, fair and credible elections as required by Section 155 (1) (a - d) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe of 2013.

Equally, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) and the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) are urged to unanimously and without delay condemn such malpractices.

The new leadership should be aware that the country's turnaround is hinged on the credibility of the harmonised elections.

Source: ZimRights