17 January 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: KNEC Cancels Results for 1,205 Candidates for Cheating

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — The Kenya National Examinations Council has cancelled the results of 1,205 candidates who sat the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examinations for cheating.

KNEC Chairman George Magoha says nine examination centres have been affected by cancellations and will suffer consequences where there was collusion between students and the management.

"It is therefore regrettable that in total 1,205 candidates in nine of the ten centres alleged to have been involved in examination irregularities have had their examination results cancelled."

Magoha however says the affected students have the opportunity to register to sit for the examinations afresh this year before the portal is closed next month.

"In four schools there was evidence of massive irregularities where all candidates were found to have colluded."

A tenth school whose results were also withheld has however been cleared of suspicion with Magoha declining to reveal the identities of the affected schools.

He has also declined to venture into how suspect teachers and invigilators will be dealt with saying to do so would be to usurp the powers of the Teachers Service Commission.

"There were attempts by some individuals to gain prior access to question papers during the 2017 examination but all these efforts were nipped in the bud," he added.

